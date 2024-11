Updated on: November 15, 2024 19:12 IST

Owaisi's AIMIM and Raj Thackeray's MNS- How Can These Parties Be Kingmakers In Maharashtra Polls?

The 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections are expected to be a closely contested race primarily between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). However, the influence of smaller parties could significantly alter the dynamics of this contest. Watch video to know more