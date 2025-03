Owaisi responds strongly after calls for Muslims to stay indoors during Holi | 15 March | Speed News Owaisi responds strongly after calls for Muslims to stay indoors during Holi. Ex-MLA Bambar Thakur, two injured in Bilaspur firing; PSO critical. ASI Santosh Singh dies after Munger attack; four assailants detained. Get all the latest updates in today's Speed News.