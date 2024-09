Updated on: September 05, 2024 11:43 IST

Nirmala Sitharaman defends PM’s policy approach, rejects claims of hasty decisions

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses at the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) program in Chennai on September 04 where she emphasized how Prime Minister Modi meticulously considers ground-level views before formulating policies, rejecting claims of hasty decision-making.