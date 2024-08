Updated on: August 23, 2024 7:36 IST

National Space Day 2024: From Chandrayaan-1 to Chandrayaan-3, How India Earned National Space Day

Today, we're celebrating a special milestone—India’s very first National Space Day, which is being marked on August 23. This date is significant because it’s the anniversary of Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram Lander landing on the Moon’s south pole last year.