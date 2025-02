Updated on: February 02, 2025 11:36 IST

Modi 3.0 Budget: Bihar to Middle Class, Who Gained and Who Lost in Nirmala Sitharaman's 8th Budget

The 2025 Union Budget has been unveiled, and while many, particularly the middle and salaried classes, have reasons to celebrate, others are left disappointed. Let’s break down the winners and losers of this year's budget.