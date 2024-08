Updated on: August 11, 2024 18:53 IST

Manish Sisodia Bail Granted: Why did SC cite 'bail is the rule' principle in Sisodia's case?

Manish Sisodia, who faced several setbacks in lower courts over the past 17 months, was finally granted bail on August 9 after the Supreme Court emphasized the principle that "bail is the rule. So why did the Supreme Court cite the "bail is the rule" principle in Sisodia's case?