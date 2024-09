Updated on: September 11, 2024 18:23 IST

Malaika Arora's step-father Anil Mehta dies by suicide after jumping off building in Mumbai

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora's stepfather Anil Mehta committed suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of a building. Bandra Police and Crime Branch team has reached the spot. At present, the police have not received any suicide note. It was being told that Malaika's stepfather had been ill for