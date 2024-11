Updated on: November 21, 2024 15:18 IST

Maharashtra Exit Polls 2024: Will Mahayuti Retain Maharashtra Or Will MVA Take The Lead?

Maharashtra's 288 Assembly seats are at stake as the ruling Mahayuti coalition—led by BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde, and NCP’s Ajit Pawar—faces off against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, comprising Congress and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT). Watch to know more!