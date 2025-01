Updated on: January 16, 2025 18:19 IST

Mahakumbh 2025: Spiritual significance of Akharas at Mahakumbh | Origins, beliefs, & role

In this video, we explore the fascinating history and role of akharas at the Mahakumbh Mela 2025. Learn about their origins, spiritual significance, and how they play a pivotal role in preserving rituals during this grand event.