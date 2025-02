Mahakumbh 2025: After Prayagraj, India Gears Up for Four Kumbh Melas in the Next 5 Years As the historic Mahakumbh 2025 comes to a close, the next Kumbh Mela is already on the horizon. Over the next five years, all four major Kumbh pilgrimage sites—Haridwar, Ujjain, Nashik, and Prayagraj—will each host a Kumbh event. Here's a preview of what's to come.