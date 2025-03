Kunal Kamra VS Shiv Sena: Comedian's 'Traitor' Jibe For Eknath Shinde Causes Row- What You Must Know Kunal Kamra recently posted a video on his YouTube channel, where he referred to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a "traitor." His comments have led to fierce backlash from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction.