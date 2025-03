Kunal Kamra Controversy: Samay Raina to Vir Das, Comedians Who Got Into Trouble for Their Jokes Comedy in India often balances between free expression and public backlash. Kunal Kamra, known for his political humour, has sparked debates on how far comedy can go. He's not alone—many Indian comedians, including Samay Raina, face backlash, legal issues, or outrage for their content.