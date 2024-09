Updated on: September 05, 2024 11:45 IST

Kolkata Horror: People switch off lights, take to streets to protest over RG Kar incident

Kolkata: People switched off their lights at 9 pm as a symbol of protest against the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital rape-murder incident on September 4. The junior doctors have called upon the people of Calcutta to switch off lights and come outside with candles or lamps at 9 pm.