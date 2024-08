Updated on: August 14, 2024 19:23 IST

Kolkata Doctor Murder Case: What Central Protection Act provisions are doctors demanding?

The tragic rape and murder of a 31-year-old junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata has sparked widespread outrage. Amidst this, the doctors are demanding for the central protection act for doctors. So what are the regulations of the act? Watch the video to know more.