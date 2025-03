Karnataka Bandh: Bengaluru deserted, 30 detained during Belagavi protests | 22 March | Speed News Bengaluru Deserted, 30 Detained During Belagavi Protests; Maharashtra Buses Halted At Karnataka Bandh. Nitish Kumar's 'khalnayak' Poster Outside Rabri Devi's House Amid National Anthem Controversy. Get all the latest updates of the day in today's Speed News.