Updated on: August 27, 2024 23:21 IST

K Kavitha Bail in Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Supreme Court's reasons and insights

In a recent Supreme Court decision, Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan ruled to grant bail to K Kavitha. This ruling follows a pattern seen in other high-profile cases involving Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders like Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia.