Updated on: November 21, 2024 15:19 IST

Jharkhand Exit Poll: Is BJP-led NDA gaining an edge over JMM in close fight in Jharkhand?

As the polling wrapped up in both Jharkhand and Maharashtra states, agencies such as P-MARQ, Matrize, Peoples Pulse, Axis My India, and JVC have conducted exit poll surveys. Let's take a look at the exit poll predictions made by these agencies for the recently concluded elections in Jharkhand.