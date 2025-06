Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla makes history as his Axiom-4 docks at ISS | 26 June | Speed News Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla makes history with Axiom-4 docking at ISS. Himachal floods claim five lives, damage homes; rescue efforts continue. Air India AI-171 crash: Black box recovered, data accessed. Catch all top updates in today's Speed News.