Updated on: December 18, 2024 18:09 IST

India Takes a Step Forward with Its First Diabetes Biobank in Chennai: Here's Why It Matters

India has launched its first-ever diabetes biobank in Chennai. The number of diabetes patients in the country is increasing continuously. Given this, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF) have together created India's first diabetes biobank.