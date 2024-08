Updated on: August 22, 2024 18:55 IST

India-Poland Relations: Who is Jam Saheb and how he helped Polish children during World War 2?

On August 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Jam Saheb of Nawanagar Memorial in Warsaw as part of his two-day visit to Poland. The Jam Saheb of Nawanagar Memorial honors Jam Saheb Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji, the former Maharaja of Nawanagar, now known as Jamnagar in Gujarat.