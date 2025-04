India, France sign Rs 63,000-crore deal for 26 advanced Rafale Marine jets | 28th April | Speed News India, France sign Rs 63,000-crore deal for 26 advanced Rafale Marine jets. J-K CM Omar Abdullah condemns Pahalgam attack, expresses regret for victims' families. Rajnath Singh briefs PM Modi on Pahalgam attack, defence panel meeting today. Get all the latest updates in today's Speed News.