Updated on: August 27, 2024 23:56 IST

How Champai Soren's joining BJP could benefit party's prospects?

After weeks of speculation over Champai Soren being disgruntled with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and a few visits made by him to the national capital citing personal reasons, the former chief minister is all set to join the BJP on August 30 at the party headquarters in Ranchi.