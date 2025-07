Himachal Flash Floods: 78 Dead, Many Missing Amid Flash Floods and Landslides | 7 July | Speed News Himachal Monsoon disaster claims 78 lives; many still missing. Kedarnath Yatra halted after IMD's heavy rain alert for Rudraprayag, Chamoli. SC refuses to stay Bihar voter list revision, giving EC relief till July 10. Catch all major updates in today's Speed News.