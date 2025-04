Heavy rains cause flash floods, landslides in J-K; 3 dead, highway blocked | 20 April | Speed News Sanjay Raut denies alliance, calls Raj-Uddhav Thackeray talks purely emotional, not political. Heavy rains cause flash floods, landslides in J-K; 3 dead, highway blocked. UP man flees after throwing acid on wife, daughters in Shahjahanpur village. Get all the latest updates in today's Speed News.