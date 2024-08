Updated on: August 16, 2024 23:28 IST

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: 20,629 polling booths to be set up, 4.52 lakh first-time voters

Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar said that there are a total of 90 assembly constituencies in Haryana, of which 73 are general, SC-17 and ST-0 and there will be a total of 2.01 crore voters in the state for the assembly election.