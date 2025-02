Updated on: February 03, 2025 16:45 IST

Grammy Awards 2025: Beyonce Makes History, Chandrika Tandon Makes India Proud- Full List Of Winners

Grammy Awards 2025: The Grammy Awards hold immense importance in the music industry, and the 67th edition took place on February 2 at the Crypto Town Arena in Downtown Los Angeles. Beyoncé led this year's nominations with a staggering 11 nominations.