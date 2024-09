Updated on: September 17, 2024 13:35 IST

Ganesh Chaturthi: Devotees offer prayers to Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja on final day of the festival

Ganesh Chaturthi: Devotees gathered in Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja to offer prayer on Tuesday morning marking the conclusion of nine-day Ganesh Chaturthi. Barricades have been put up and security personnel were deployed on the street. More than 24,000 police personnel will be deployed for immersion