Updated on: October 20, 2024 14:45 IST

Entertainment Wrap: Sonam Kapoor shows off henna hands with Anand Ahuja, son Vayu's names

Sonam Kapoor showed off henna hands with Anand Ahuja and son's names. Meanwhile, Dua Lipa and Cher kicked off the 2024 Rock Hall with a 'Believe' Performance. All of that and much more in today's entertainment wrap.