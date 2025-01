Updated on: January 01, 2025 22:05 IST

Delhi Elections 2025: Kejriwal's Bold Letter to Mohan Bhagwat, What's Behind It?

In the run-up to the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, a heated political debate has unfolded between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The controversy started when AAP's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, sent a letter to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat.