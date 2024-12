Updated on: December 13, 2024 0:04 IST

Delhi Elections 2024: Will Punjab's Pending Allowance Affect Kejriwal's Promise to Delhi Women?

Arvind Kejriwal, along with Delhi's Chief Minister Atishi, also shared that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) plans to double this amount to ₹2,100 per month if they win the upcoming February elections. Watch the video to know more.