Updated on: December 11, 2024 17:41 IST

Delhi Elections 2024: AAP Says No To Alliance With Congress, How Will It Impact Congress & BJP?

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal has confirmed that the party will contest the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections independently, ruling out any alliance with Congress. While this may cause great loss to Congress, BJP on the other hand may gain from the same. Watch the video to know more.