Updated on: January 13, 2025 18:44 IST

Delhi Election 2025: The first Delhi Assembly Election a look back at 1952

The 1952 Delhi Assembly election, with just 48 seats, had unique occurrences like ties in some constituencies. Notably, Amin Chand and Praful Ranjan both won from Reading Road. Overall, Congress secured a decisive victory with Chaudhary Brahm Prakash becoming Delhi's first Chief Minister.