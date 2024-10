Updated on: October 07, 2024 10:21 IST

Chennai Air Show: AIADMK Slams Stalin Government As 5 die, 200 Faint Due To Suffocation

Chennai Air Show: At least five people lost their lives due to suffocation amid a heavy crowd at the air show organised by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Chennai. The incident has led to a political blame game as the AIADMK slammed the Tamil Nadu government over the mismanagement that caused chaos.