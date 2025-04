CDS General Anil Chauhan meets Rajnath Singh in Delhi after Pahalgam attack | 27 April | Speed News CDS General Anil Chauhan meets Rajnath Singh in Delhi after the Pahalgam terror attack. Two children dead, 800 shanties gutted in massive fire at Rohini jhuggi cluster. Mehbooba Mufti urges restraint in Pahalgam crackdown, calls for civilian protection.