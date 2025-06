Calcutta HC denies Sharmistha Panoli bail, says speech can't hurt others | 03 June | Speed News Calcutta HC denies Sharmistha Panoli bail, says speech can't hurt others. CDS Chauhan says losses are unimportant; only mission success matters in Operation Sindoor. Centre's new Ladakh policy reserves 85% of government jobs for residents. Get all the latest updates of the day in today's Speed News.