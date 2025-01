Updated on: January 31, 2025 19:18 IST

Budget 2025: What Is the Economic Survey Presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman?

The Economic Survey, a crucial pre-budget document that outlines the state of the economy for the past fiscal year, was presented in Parliament today at 12 pm by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This presentation took place just a day before the eagerly awaited Union Budget for 2025-26.