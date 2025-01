Updated on: January 19, 2025 19:20 IST

Budget 2025: Taxpayers may get major relief as govt plans new Income Tax Bill

In a big move to simplify India's tax system, the government is set to introduce a new Income Tax Bill in the upcoming Parliament budget. The goal is to replace the current Income Tax Act, which has been in place since 1961, with a much simpler and easier-to-understand version.