Updated on: September 07, 2024 19:01 IST

BJP Unveils Kashmir Manifesto: What are the key promises of BJP for the J&K Assembly Elections?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday released the Bharatiya Janata Party's 25-point manifesto for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. Check out the video to know - What Are the key promises by BJP for the J&K Assembly Elections!