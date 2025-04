BJP Releases Video Of Alleged TMC MPs'Verbal Spat At EC Office |8th April| Speed News BJP released a video of alleged TMC MPs’ verbal spat at EC office. India Eyes Trade Boost Amid Trump’s Tariff Threat; Jaishankar-Rubio Key Talks. President Murmu was Honored with a City Key in the Lisbon Ceremony. Get all the latest updates in today's Speed News.