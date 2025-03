Baloch militants hijack Pakistan's Jaffar Express train | 11 March | Speed News Baloch militants hijack Pakistan's Jaffar Express train, over 100 hostages taken.Kharge apologizes after controversial remark causes uproar in Rajya Sabha. Delhi court grants bail to Tej Pratap and Hema in land-for-job scam. Get all the latest updates of the day in today's Speed News.