Updated on: October 14, 2024 23:50 IST

Baba Siddique Death: Who Receives X, Y, or Z Security in India and What Criteria Are Used? Explained

Baba Sissique's death has sparked outrage among opposition leaders in Maharashtra. They argue that if the government can't protect a political figure with 'Y' category security, how can they ensure the safety of everyday citizens? Watch the video to know more.