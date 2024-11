Updated on: November 23, 2024 6:42 IST

Baba Bageshwar's Hindu Ekta Yatra: Saffron flags surround, Baba leads, devotees follow

Baba Bageshwar, Peethadheeshwar Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, is leading the "Hindu Jodo Yatra," gaining massive support from the public. The yatra is marked by saffron flags on all sides, with Baba behind and Hindus marching in front, chanting powerful slogans.