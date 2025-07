Axiom Mission 4: What Did Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Achieve on the ISS? Explained India marks a major space milestone as Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla returns from the International Space Station. As the first Indian astronaut on the ISS and mission pilot for Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), he spent 18 days in space, highlighting India's growing achievements in space exploration.