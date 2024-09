Updated on: September 05, 2024 0:01 IST

Apple iPhone 16 Price: What will the iPhone 16 Pro cost in India? Leaked prices offer insights

The iPhone 16 series is about to make its debut, and the excitement is building up fast! With the launch less than a week away, everyone's buzzing about what Apple has in store, especially with the new iOS 18 update bringing AI features to the table.