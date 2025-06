Ahmedabad Crash To Pahalgam Attack: 5 Incidents That Shook The Nation in First 6 Months of 2025 Ahmedabad Crash To Pahalgam Attack: In the past six months, five major tragedies claimed over 350 lives, with the Ahmedabad plane crash alone killing 297. Other deadly events included the Mahakumbh stampede and Pahalgam terror attack.