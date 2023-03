Updated on: March 01, 2023 17:59 IST

Yogi Adityanath Vidhan Sabha Speech: Akhilesh's war...Yogi's point to point answer

Yogi Adityanath Vidhan Sabha Speech: CM Yogi Adityanath from UP Assembly today fiercely targeted Akhilesh Yadav regarding caste. Yogi said- Did Umesh Pal and Sandeep Nishad have no caste? Did Raju Pal have no caste? Samajwadi Party gave protection to a professional criminal.