Updated on: February 28, 2023 22:10 IST

Yogi Adityanath- UP Police Encounter Live Updates: Justice will be done from ENCOUNTER!

Yogi Adityanath | UP Police Encounter Live: The strings of the conspiracy of this murder have also been linked to 2 jails of the country. The murder was planned in the Muslim hostel of Allahabad and the entire conspiracy was hatched through video conferencing.