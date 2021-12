Updated on: December 23, 2021 12:00 IST

Yogi Adityanath slams opposition on Farmers' Day, says - farmer suicides were common before 2014

Yogi Adityanath, while addressing a rally in Lucknow, on occasion of farmers' day, slammed the opposition. He said that, while before 2014, farmer suicides were prevalent, under BJP's regime the income of farmers has significantly increased.