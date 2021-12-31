Friday, December 31, 2021
     
  • High Court and district courts of Delhi to function on virtual mode only from Jan 3 to Jan 15 over rising COVID-19 cases
  • West Bengal Govt decides to suspend all flights coming from UK to Kolkata airport from January 3
  • Mumbai on alert following intel inputs of Khalistani attack on New Year's eve
Updated on: December 31, 2021 7:40 IST

Yogi Adityanath on a political tour of three districts in UP ahead of polls, Know his schedule

Yogi Adityanath is on a political tour of three districts in Uttar Pradesh today. First of all, he will be visiting Lucknow and participating in an event of Asha workers and then he will be visiting Rae Bareli and Lucknow as well.
