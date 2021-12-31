Updated on: December 31, 2021 7:40 IST

Yogi Adityanath on a political tour of three districts in UP ahead of polls, Know his schedule

Yogi Adityanath is on a political tour of three districts in Uttar Pradesh today. First of all, he will be visiting Lucknow and participating in an event of Asha workers and then he will be visiting Rae Bareli and Lucknow as well.