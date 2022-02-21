Monday, February 21, 2022
     
Updated on: February 21, 2022 13:20 IST

Yogi Adityanath addresses rally in Hardoi, slams Akhilesh Yadav in his speech

Yogi Adityanath addressed a rally in Hardoi today, where he slammed Akhilesh Yadav alleging mafia raj in the former government and also the recent alleged terror links row.
